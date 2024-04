Storm Kathleen has left its mark on the Moville Shorewalk.

Patches of the path have been left broken up, as the waves crashed into the coastline.

Cllr. Martin Farren was with Donegal County Council Officials this morning who have measured the damage in a bid to get an estimate cost to see it repaired.

Cllr Farren says given the walkways popularity, he hopes it will be fixed sooner rather than later: