Bogus callers continue to target Donegal.

In a recent incident, an elderly man living outside Letterkenny was approached by a man offering to carry out work on his driveway or roof.

The caller was said to be quite persistent and claimed he had carried out work at a neighbouring property.

He then left the scene quickly when the elderly man’s son arrived.

Garda Grainne Doherty is urging people to look out for elderly family members: