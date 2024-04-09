Doctors opposed to Assisted Dying legislation holding public meeting tonight

A public meeting to discuss euthanasia is taking place in Letterkenny’s Mount Errigal Hotel tonight.

The Joint Oireachtas Committee on Assisted Dying has recommended the Government introduce legislation to allow for assisted dying in certain restricted circumstances.

A group of doctors opposed to such legislation has organised tonight’s meeting at 7:30pm.

Among them is Dr Ken Mulpeter. He says suggestions that doctors’ will be asked to confirm people only have a short amount of time to live are very problematic, and seek to impose legal certainty on a very grey area……………