Donegal gardaí call to put a stop to road roulette

Gardaí in Donegal are appealing to the public to end the game of roulette that is taking place on our roads.

They say following speed and drug detections in recent days, it’s clear the safety of other road users is not being considered by many.

On Friday night the Buncrana Roads Policing Unit detected a car travelling at 131KPH in a 100KPH speed zone.

The driver was stopped and arrested on suspicion of drink driving.

They now must pay a €160 fine, have received three penalty points and will face a possible court appearance.

Meanwhile just last night, the same garda unit then caught a driver travelling at 134KPH in a speed zone of 100KPH.

Gardaí from Letterkenny Garda Station, were also in action last night as they arrested a driver on suspicion of drug driving after they tested positive for cocaine.

Further test results are now awaited.

Gardaí say the risk taking must stop and that it will be too late to change your ways when a tragedy does occur.