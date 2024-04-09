Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2024

Win A Home Makeover

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Donegal gardaí call to put a stop to road roulette

Gardaí in Donegal are appealing to the public to end the game of roulette that is taking place on our roads.
They say following speed and drug detections in recent days, it’s clear the safety of other road users is not being considered by many.
On Friday night the Buncrana Roads Policing Unit detected a car travelling at 131KPH in a 100KPH speed zone.
The driver was stopped and arrested on suspicion of drink driving.
They now must pay a €160 fine, have received three penalty points and will face a possible court appearance.
Meanwhile just last night, the same garda unit then caught a driver travelling at 134KPH in a speed zone of 100KPH.
Gardaí from Letterkenny Garda Station, were also in action last night as they arrested a driver on suspicion of drug driving after they tested positive for cocaine.
Further test results are now awaited.
Gardaí say the risk taking must stop and that it will be too late to change your ways when a tragedy does occur.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

grianan of aileach
News, Audio, Top Stories

Investigations continue into Grianán of Aileach assault and endangerment incident

9 April 2024
Derry Courthouse
News, Top Stories

Man arrested in connection with £10,000 drug seizure in Derry charged

9 April 2024
Simon Harris
News, Audio, Top Stories

Midlands NW MEP believes Simon Harris as new Fine Gael leader leaves the party in a strong position

9 April 2024
Garda Road Closed 1
News, Top Stories

Two hospitalised following collision in Malin Head

9 April 2024
Advertisement

Related News

grianan of aileach
News, Audio, Top Stories

Investigations continue into Grianán of Aileach assault and endangerment incident

9 April 2024
Derry Courthouse
News, Top Stories

Man arrested in connection with £10,000 drug seizure in Derry charged

9 April 2024
Simon Harris
News, Audio, Top Stories

Midlands NW MEP believes Simon Harris as new Fine Gael leader leaves the party in a strong position

9 April 2024
Garda Road Closed 1
News, Top Stories

Two hospitalised following collision in Malin Head

9 April 2024
road closure
News, Top Stories

Emergency road closure at Umgal junction

9 April 2024
Police-in-Northern-Irelan-007
News, Top Stories

PSNI appeal to identify men travelling to Donegal who assisted on scene of fatal collision

9 April 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube