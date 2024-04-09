E-scooter stolen from victim at Long Lane in Letterkenny

Two men approached a person at Long Lane, Letterkenny last Tuesday, and stole their e-scooter.

The incident happened at around 8pm.

The victim says the two males fled in the direction of the hospital.

One was around 5″6′ in height and wore a black puffer jacket.

The other was taller, wearing a grey hoodie with the hood up.

The scooter has a black frame with red brake lines and the word ‘e- scooter’ in red writing on the foot stand.

Gardaí are appealing to those with relevant information regarding the theft or the current location of the scooter to get in touch with them.