Gardaí seeking out van driver who damaged fence

A fence was left damaged after a traffic collision in Gortlee Road, last Wednesday at around 4pm.

A White van with a partial registration of ’10 DL’ with a trailer attached caused the damage to while turning on the road, it’s believed the trailer and fence made contact.

There was heavy traffic at the time, due to a funeral and Gardaí are appealing to those in the area at that time who witnessed the collision to get in touch.

Gardaí are also asking owners of vans that match the description and have a trailer to made contact with Gardaí, as they may not have realised at the time

that damage had been caused.