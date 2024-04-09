Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Harris expected to become Ireland’s youngest ever Taoiseach today

Simon Harris expected to become Ireland’s youngest ever Taoiseach later today.

He is likely be the only nominee in the Dáil this morning, taking over from party colleague Leo Varadkar.

Yesterday evening Leo Varadkar met with President Michael D.Higgins to formally tender his resignation.

He will remain as Acting Taoiseach until a new leader is in place, but it’s expected he will be relieved of that duty by lunchtime.

Simon Harris is the only person likely to be put forward for election today and will then receive his seal at the Aras before choosing his Cabinet.

There is much speculation about who will be given the two vacant Ministries left by Simon Harris, and Simon Coveney who stood down from his role last week.

Whatever is decided, it is expected the new Cabinet will then meet the President this evening to receive their seals before their first meeting takes place.

