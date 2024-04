Gardaí are appealing for information after a jeep was damaged in Carrownaffe, Moville.

The vehicle in question was parked at a business premises from 3pm on Sunday the 31st of March until 9am the following Tuesday.

The front windscreen was cracked and the driver’s side window was smashed, however entry was not gained nor was anything stolen.

Those who witnessed any suspicious activity is asked to contact Gardaí in Buncrana on 074-9320540.