Man due in court after Letterkenny business broken into

A man is due in court today in connection with an early morning burglary at a business premises in Letterkenny.

The property at Killylastin was broken into this morning.

The man was arrested at the scene and later charged.

Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

9 April 2024
Gardai
News, Top Stories

Gardaí seeking out van driver who damaged fence

9 April 2024
dublin airport
News, Audio, Top Stories

Woman flying from Dublin to Donegal felt like ‘drugs mule’ after being asked to publicly remove breast prosthesis

9 April 2024
longlane
News, Top Stories

E-scooter stolen from victim at Long Lane in Letterkenny

9 April 2024
