A business premises on the Pearse Road in Letterkenny had it’s front window smashed in an act of criminal damage last Friday.

At around 9:30pm a man approached kicked the window causing it to smash.

Gardaí say CCTV has been viewed and more is being gathered.

They’re appealing for anyone who was in the area from 9:15pm to 9:45pm, particularly those with dashcam footage to make it available.

Those with relevant information can get in touch with the Letterkenny Garda Station.