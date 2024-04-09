McMonagle calls for the production of a leaflet outlining local autism supports

A member of the Regional Health Forum has hit out at the HSE’s reluctance to become involved in the production of an information leaflet for parents of children who have been diagnosed with autism.

Cllr Gerry Mc Monagle asked for such an initiative, but was told by the HSE locally that such a resource would require input from a wide range of services and government agencies, and would not be a practical project.

Cllr McMonagle says other areas of the country are doing this, and parents are working on an initiative with the CDNT in Donegal.

He says these efforts need to be recognised and supported…………….