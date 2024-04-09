Midlands NW MEP believes Simon Harris as new Fine Gael leader leaves the party in a strong position

TD’s are beginning to arrive at Leinster House – for what will be the election of the third Taoiseach of this Dail term.

Fine Gael leader Simon Harris will be nominated later this morning.

Once elected following a Dail vote, Minister Harris will then travel to Aras an Uachtarain to meet with President Michael D Higgins, who will officially appoint him as Taoiseach.

Fine Gael MEP Maria Walsh believes Simon Harris taking over the role leaves the party in a very strong position.

The Midlands North West MEP says Minister Harris will have a number of decisions to make over the coming hours ahead of the unveiling of his new Cabinet this afternoon: