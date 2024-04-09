Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Midlands NW MEP believes Simon Harris as new Fine Gael leader leaves the party in a strong position

TD’s are beginning to arrive at Leinster House – for what will be the election of the third Taoiseach of this Dail term.

Fine Gael leader Simon Harris will be nominated later this morning.

Once elected following a Dail vote, Minister Harris will then travel to Aras an Uachtarain to meet with President Michael D Higgins, who will officially appoint him as Taoiseach.

Fine Gael MEP Maria Walsh believes Simon Harris taking over the role leaves the party in a very strong position.

The Midlands North West MEP says Minister Harris will have a number of decisions to make over the coming hours ahead of the unveiling of his new Cabinet this afternoon:

Simon Harris
Midlands NW MEP believes Simon Harris as new Fine Gael leader leaves the party in a strong position

9 April 2024
Garda Road Closed 1
Two hospitalised following collision in Malin Head

9 April 2024
road closure
Emergency road closure at Umgal junction

9 April 2024
Police-in-Northern-Irelan-007
PSNI appeal to identify men travelling to Donegal who assisted on scene of fatal collision

9 April 2024
