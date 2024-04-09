New Taoiseach to present his cabinet this evening

Simon Harris has been formally appointed as Taoiseach this afternoon, receiving his Seal of Office from President Michael D Higgins.

Mr Harris arrived at Áras an Uachtarain this afternoon, accompanied by his wife, children, parents and members of his extended family, following the majority vote in the Dáil which saw him elected as the 16th Taoiseach.

He was welcomed into the State Reception Room by President Michael D Higgins, and the president signed the Warrant of Approval, officially recognising the Taoiseach in his new position.

Taoiseach Simon Harris was then handed the Seal of the Taoiseach and the Seal of Government, finalising his acceptance of the role.

The newly elected Taoiseach and head of Fine Gael has now departed from Áras an Uachtaráin to turn his attention to the appointment of his Cabinet ministers.

He’ll return to Phoenix Park later this evening where the President will sign the Warrant of Appointment for the Members of the Government and the Warrant of Appointment of the Attorney General, each of which will be countersigned by the Taoiseach.

The Dail resumes at 5.30, at which point Mr Harris will present his cabinet.

All Fianna Fail ministers are expected to remain in situ, which means Minister Charlie McConalogue will retain the Agriculture and Marine brief.

The Longford-Westmeath TD Peter Burke looks a certainty to be promoted to Cabinet and his likely to be given the Department of Enterprise portfolio. And his promotion could result in Jennifer Carol-McNeill moving to the prominent EU Affairs ministry in the Department of the Taoiseach.

Hildergard Naughton is being tipped to replace Simon Harris in Higher Education, while Patrick O’Donovan could become the Government Chief Whip.