PSNI are appealing to identify two men who were driving a white van and assisted on the scene of a fatal collision in Omagh on Tuesday the 5th of March.

The crash involved a Scania lorry and a white BMW 320 on the Curr Road, Beragh between 7:15pm and 7:20pm.

The men in the van are believed to have been travelling to Donegal after working in the Dungannon area.

PSNI believe they may have information which can assist the investigation.