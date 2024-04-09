Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Road reopens after North Inishowen crash

 

The road at Umgall, Malin has reopened after two men were hospitalised following a crash this morning.

The two car collison occurred shortly before 7am at Umgall.

Gardai are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision to contact them.

