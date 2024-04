Gardai are appealing for information after a van stolen in Letterkenny was later found burnt out.

The white Peugeot Partner van with a partial registration number of ‘NX62’ was stolen from Rosemount Terrace between April 1st and 2nd.

It was later located at Kirkstown, completely destroyed by fire.

Gardai are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the van being driven around Letterkenny to contact them.