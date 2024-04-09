Substantial drug seizure in Derry

Police in Derry have seized suspected Class B drugs with an estimated street value of £10,000.

The find was made during searches last evening.

The searches were conducted at two addresses in the Waterside area of the city yesterday.

District Support Team officers made the seizures, assisted by colleagues from the Tactical Support Group. A large sum of cash and drug-related paraphernalia was also seized.

A 42 year old man was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, including Possession of a Class B Controlled Drug, Possession of a Class B Controlled Drug with Intent to Supply, and Possessing Criminal property.

A District Support Team spokesperson said they are doing all they can to prevent and detect as much drug-related activity, and described the Waterside operation as an example of effective community-based policing at its best. He added the efforts are in keeping with Operation Dealbreaker, the PSNI’s organisational commitment to tackle every aspect of drug misuse across Northern Ireland.