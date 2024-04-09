Woman flying from Dublin to Donegal felt like ‘drugs mule’ after being asked to publicly remove breast prosthesis

A woman travelling through Dublin Airport to Donegal says she felt she was being treated as a drugs mule as she was forced to remove her breast prosthesis in public view after it set off new security scanners.

After telling the female staff member what it was, Réaltán Ní Leannáin was told to remove it, and did so in a crowded security terminal last month.

It’s understood an investigation is now underway at Dublin Airport.

Ms Ní Leannáin told today’s Nine til Noon Show that it was the public nature of the incident that was most hurtful: