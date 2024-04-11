52% of people in Connaught Ulster want a General Election – Poll

The majority of Irish people believe that now is the right time for a General Election.

Amarach Research carried out the poll earlier this week in the wake of Simon Harris being elected Taoiseach.

58% of the Irish public think now is the right time to have a General Election, instead of the Government running it’s full term.

And there is quite a gap between older and younger people when it comes to who wants to go to the polls; 73% of under 35s want a General Election now, however only 40% of over 55s want an election.

67% of the 35-44 age group want an election, while this falls to 59% for those aged between 45 to 54.

When it comes to geographical breakdown; 60% of people in Dublin want an election now, while it’s 57% in Munster and 52% in Connaght/Ulster.

One thousand people where questioned for the poll, which was carried out on Tuesday to coincide with Simon Harris becoming Tasoieach.