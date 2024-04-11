Donegal born DUP lord says he would like a British passport to reflect his identity

A Donegal born former DUP councillor and Speaker in the Stormont Assembly says the fact that he cannot get a British is a source of frustration which he hopes will be resolved.

Lord William Hay was born in Milford, but moved with his parents to Derry when he was three.

After over three decades in politics, serving as a Derry City Councillor and an MLA for Foyle, he was appointed to the House of Lords in 2014.

On today’s Nine til Noon Show, Lord William Hay told Greg Hughes he has no issue carrying an Irish passport, but he regards himself as British, and would like a passport that reflects that………………..