Donegal born DUP lord says he would like a British passport to reflect his identity

A Donegal born former DUP councillor and Speaker in the Stormont Assembly says the fact that he cannot get a British is a source of frustration which he hopes will be resolved.

Lord William Hay was born in Milford, but moved with his parents to Derry when he was three.

After over three decades in politics, serving as a Derry City Councillor and an MLA for Foyle, he was appointed to the House of Lords in 2014.

On today’s Nine til Noon Show, Lord William Hay told Greg Hughes he has no issue carrying an Irish passport, but he regards himself as British, and would like a passport that reflects that………………..

Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday's Nine Til Noon Show

11 April 2024
End of Life
News, Audio, Top Stories

Hospice care highly rated in 'End of Life' survey findings

11 April 2024
willie hay
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal born DUP lord says he would like a British passport to reflect his identity

11 April 2024
lifford common
News, Audio, Top Stories

Crawford wants regular DCC updates on Lifford Common site

11 April 2024
