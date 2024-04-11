‘EU Pact on Migration and Asylum will add to suffering of refugees’ – Deputy Pringle

The EU Pact on Migration and Asylum will add to the suffering of refugees without addressing the causes of migration.

That’s the view of Donegal Deputy Thomas Pringle after the European Parliament passed the major new laws yesterday.

The new rules will see faster processing of asylum seekers, and an option for member states to pay a financial contribution instead of accepting migrants.

Deputy Pringle says the focus needs to shift instead to tackle the economic recessions, environmental emergencies, conflicts and demographic pressure that are driving people to flee their country: