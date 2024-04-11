Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2024

Win A Home Makeover

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

‘EU Pact on Migration and Asylum will add to suffering of refugees’ – Deputy Pringle

The EU Pact on Migration and Asylum will add to the suffering of refugees without addressing the causes of migration.

That’s the view of Donegal Deputy Thomas Pringle after the European Parliament passed the major new laws yesterday.

The new rules will see faster processing of asylum seekers, and an option for member states to pay a financial contribution instead of accepting migrants.

Deputy Pringle says the focus needs to shift instead to tackle the economic recessions, environmental emergencies, conflicts and demographic pressure that are driving people to flee their country:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Thomas Dail
News, Audio, Top Stories

‘EU Pact on Migration and Asylum will add to suffering of refugees’ – Deputy Pringle

11 April 2024
Setanta CR 01
News, Top Stories

Setanta Hurling Club honoured at Municipal Reception

10 April 2024
Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Wednesday April 10th

10 April 2024
european parliament
News, Top Stories

Major new laws regulating migration in the EU pass

10 April 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Thomas Dail
News, Audio, Top Stories

‘EU Pact on Migration and Asylum will add to suffering of refugees’ – Deputy Pringle

11 April 2024
Setanta CR 01
News, Top Stories

Setanta Hurling Club honoured at Municipal Reception

10 April 2024
Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Wednesday April 10th

10 April 2024
european parliament
News, Top Stories

Major new laws regulating migration in the EU pass

10 April 2024
Pearse Dail 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Dail suspended after row between Deputy Doherty and Finance Minister

10 April 2024
child children kid kids
News, Top Stories

Over 400 children in Donegal experienced holiday hunger last Christmas

10 April 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube