Hospice care highly rated in ‘End of Life’ survey findings

Hospice care for a loved one has been rated as the most positive type of end of life care.

The first ever National End of Life survey gathered the experiences of more than 4,500 bereaved family members and friends.

74 per cent would rate the care for their loved one as ‘very good’, with 11 per cent saying it was fair or poor.

The research, published by HIQA included a variety of settings including hospitals, nursing homes, hospices, and someone’s own home.

Tracy O’Carroll, from the National Care Experience Programme, says hospice care in particular was positively rated………….