Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2024

Win A Home Makeover

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Hospice care highly rated in ‘End of Life’ survey findings

Hospice care for a loved one has been rated as the most positive type of end of life care.

The first ever National End of Life survey gathered the experiences of more than 4,500 bereaved family members and friends.

74 per cent would rate the care for their loved one as ‘very good’, with 11 per cent saying it was fair or poor.

The research, published by HIQA  included a variety of settings including hospitals, nursing homes, hospices, and someone’s own home.

Tracy O’Carroll, from the National Care Experience Programme, says hospice care in particular was positively rated………….

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Derry Courthouse
News, Top Stories

41 year old man extradited from Poland to face drug charges in Derry

11 April 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

11 April 2024
End of Life
News, Audio, Top Stories

Hospice care highly rated in ‘End of Life’ survey findings

11 April 2024
willie hay
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal born DUP lord says he would like a British passport to reflect his identity

11 April 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Derry Courthouse
News, Top Stories

41 year old man extradited from Poland to face drug charges in Derry

11 April 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

11 April 2024
End of Life
News, Audio, Top Stories

Hospice care highly rated in ‘End of Life’ survey findings

11 April 2024
willie hay
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal born DUP lord says he would like a British passport to reflect his identity

11 April 2024
lifford common
News, Audio, Top Stories

Crawford wants regular DCC updates on Lifford Common site

11 April 2024
House Key
News, Top Stories

LSRA recommends that conveyancing becomes a digital process

11 April 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube