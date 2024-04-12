Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Goals feast as Cockhill Celtic go six points clear in Inishowen Premier League

Cockhill Celtic stretched their lead at the top of the Jackie Crossan Premier Division to six points as they defeated an understrength Moville Celtic 10-0.

The Gavin Cullen managed side led 5-0 at the break.

Liam Grant bagged four while Conor Graham and Luke Rudden netted twice. The other goals came from Adam Duffy, and Garbhan Friel.

Moville prop up the table and have yet to register a win in 16 league games.

Elsewhere, in the Strand Hotel First Division, Dunree beat Culdaff 2-1 while in the Inishowen Engineering Division Two A Cockhill Colts overcame Redcastle Reserves 5-3.

 

