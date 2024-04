Investigations are ongoing into an incident of criminal damage and an attempted theft at a business premises on the Church Road, Carndonagh last Sunday morning just before 12 noon.

Gardaí say CCTV is being collected and viewed but are looking for dashcam footage in addition to this.

Those with such footage captured between the hours of 11.30am and 12.30pm are asked to make contact with Gardaí, as are those who seen a silver or beige Skoda

Octavia that was in that area at the time.