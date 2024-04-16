Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Potential uses for AI in the public sector being examined in Buncrana this week

The potential use of AI in the public sector is the focus of a series of workshops taking place over the next two days at the Inishowen Innovation Hub in Buncrana.

It’s part of the ‘ENAIBLER’ initiative being spearheaded by ERNACT, a €1.7 million European cooperation project designed to help regional and local public sector organisations to embrace AI as a pivotal tool in digitally transforming respective territories.

The project is being led by Dr. Margaret Quinn.

She says while much discussion of AI focusses on the negative, we are in the midst of an accelerating AI revolution which can bring great benefits…….

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

atu grad
News, Top Stories

60 PhD scholarships announced by ATU

16 April 2024
436817728_745418977725889_4702266710329824522_n
News, Top Stories

DMRT brave the elements in Lough Salt rescue

16 April 2024
restaurant
News, Audio, Top Stories

71 food-led hospitality business closures in February

16 April 2024
RSA-Logo
News, Top Stories

RSA to spend extra €3 million on road safety efforts

16 April 2024
Advertisement

Related News

atu grad
News, Top Stories

60 PhD scholarships announced by ATU

16 April 2024
436817728_745418977725889_4702266710329824522_n
News, Top Stories

DMRT brave the elements in Lough Salt rescue

16 April 2024
restaurant
News, Audio, Top Stories

71 food-led hospitality business closures in February

16 April 2024
RSA-Logo
News, Top Stories

RSA to spend extra €3 million on road safety efforts

16 April 2024
ErnACT 1
News, Top Stories

Potential uses for AI in the public sector being examined in Buncrana this week

16 April 2024
Knockavoe School
News, Audio, Top Stories

Givan outlines progress on school projects in West Tyrone

16 April 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube