Potential uses for AI in the public sector being examined in Buncrana this week

The potential use of AI in the public sector is the focus of a series of workshops taking place over the next two days at the Inishowen Innovation Hub in Buncrana.

It’s part of the ‘ENAIBLER’ initiative being spearheaded by ERNACT, a €1.7 million European cooperation project designed to help regional and local public sector organisations to embrace AI as a pivotal tool in digitally transforming respective territories.

The project is being led by Dr. Margaret Quinn.

She says while much discussion of AI focusses on the negative, we are in the midst of an accelerating AI revolution which can bring great benefits…….