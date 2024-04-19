Bonagee Link and TEN-T projects will be game changer for Letterkenny and NW – Cllr Brogan

The Bonagee relief road in Letterkenny and the TEN-T road project will be a game changer for Letterkenny and the North West.

That’s according to Councillor Ciaran Brogan who says Letterkenny has been the economic driver of the region for many a year.

He says with €14 million spent to date on the TEN-T project which is believed to be at an advanced stage and other significant roads projects including the Four Lane route in Letterkenny, Letterkenny as the employment centre of the North West will be further cemented.

Councillor Brogan has welcomed funding secured to further improve infrastructure in Letterkenny, particularly to alleviate traffic congestion on the Ramelton Road: