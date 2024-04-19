Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Bonagee Link and TEN-T projects will be game changer for Letterkenny and NW – Cllr Brogan

The Bonagee relief road in Letterkenny and the TEN-T road project will be a game changer for Letterkenny and the North West.

That’s according to Councillor Ciaran Brogan who says Letterkenny has been the economic driver of the region for many a year.

He says with €14 million spent to date on the TEN-T project which is believed to be at an advanced stage and other significant roads projects including the Four Lane route in Letterkenny, Letterkenny as the employment centre of the North West will be further cemented.

Councillor Brogan has welcomed funding secured to further improve infrastructure in Letterkenny, particularly to alleviate traffic congestion on the Ramelton Road:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

psni logo
News, Top Stories

PSNI Derry arrest man on suspicion of drug supply related offences

19 April 2024
gardai slow down
News, Top Stories

National Slow Down Day underway

19 April 2024
Candle
News, Audio, Top Stories

Government urged to offer State apology to those affected by Stardust fire

19 April 2024
Screenshot 2024-04-19 070944
News, Audio, Top Stories

Peter Murrell charged with embezzling funds from the Scottish National Party

19 April 2024
Advertisement

Related News

psni logo
News, Top Stories

PSNI Derry arrest man on suspicion of drug supply related offences

19 April 2024
gardai slow down
News, Top Stories

National Slow Down Day underway

19 April 2024
Candle
News, Audio, Top Stories

Government urged to offer State apology to those affected by Stardust fire

19 April 2024
Screenshot 2024-04-19 070944
News, Audio, Top Stories

Peter Murrell charged with embezzling funds from the Scottish National Party

19 April 2024
Steven Boyle
News, Top Stories

Gardaí make appeal for missing Donegal teen

19 April 2024
Finn Harps Stadium
News, Top Stories

Finn Harps FC say it’s confident by ‘pulling together’ new stadium can be brought to fruition

19 April 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube