Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Council to host jobs fair in London

Donegal County Council is to host a jobs fair in London to promote employment opportunities in the county.

Over 11 Donegal based businesses have already signed up to take part in the jobs fair which will showcase a diverse range of employment opportunities in sectors such as construction, financial and professional services, tech, engineering, education, hospitality, and healthcare.

The jobs fair will take place on Thursday May 16th at the London Irish Centre in Camden from 5pm and will specifically target Donegal people living in London and who are looking to return home or those interested in relocating to the north west.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

psni logo
News, Top Stories

PSNI Derry arrest man on suspicion of drug supply related offences

19 April 2024
gardai slow down
News, Top Stories

National Slow Down Day underway

19 April 2024
Candle
News, Audio, Top Stories

Government urged to offer State apology to those affected by Stardust fire

19 April 2024
Screenshot 2024-04-19 070944
News, Audio, Top Stories

Peter Murrell charged with embezzling funds from the Scottish National Party

19 April 2024
Advertisement

Related News

psni logo
News, Top Stories

PSNI Derry arrest man on suspicion of drug supply related offences

19 April 2024
gardai slow down
News, Top Stories

National Slow Down Day underway

19 April 2024
Candle
News, Audio, Top Stories

Government urged to offer State apology to those affected by Stardust fire

19 April 2024
Screenshot 2024-04-19 070944
News, Audio, Top Stories

Peter Murrell charged with embezzling funds from the Scottish National Party

19 April 2024
Steven Boyle
News, Top Stories

Gardaí make appeal for missing Donegal teen

19 April 2024
Finn Harps Stadium
News, Top Stories

Finn Harps FC say it’s confident by ‘pulling together’ new stadium can be brought to fruition

19 April 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube