Council to host jobs fair in London

Donegal County Council is to host a jobs fair in London to promote employment opportunities in the county.

Over 11 Donegal based businesses have already signed up to take part in the jobs fair which will showcase a diverse range of employment opportunities in sectors such as construction, financial and professional services, tech, engineering, education, hospitality, and healthcare.

The jobs fair will take place on Thursday May 16th at the London Irish Centre in Camden from 5pm and will specifically target Donegal people living in London and who are looking to return home or those interested in relocating to the north west.