The Government is being urged to offer a State apology to those affected by the Stardust fire.

It’s after a jury found the 48 victims were unlawfully killed in February 1981 and the fire started as a result of an electrical fault in a hot press.

Samantha Mangan was four years old when she lost her mother Helena in the fire.

She never missed a day of the inquests but says it shouldn’t have taken 43 years to get justice: