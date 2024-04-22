The GRA says Gardaí don’t have the training or confidence to make arrests at far-right protests.

Questions have been raised over the Garda response to a protest by masked men outside Integration Minister Roderic O’Gorman’s home last week.

It’s something that’ll be discussed at the Garda Representative Association’s conference, which starts this evening.

GRA President, Donegal based Garda Brendan O’Connor, says the processes in place at the moment have resulted in Gardaí second-guessing their decisions: