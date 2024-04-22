Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Headstone knocked down and information sign smashed at Raymochy Abbey graveyard

A headstone has been knocked down and an information sign damaged during a weekend incident of vandalism in the Manorcunningham area.

On Friday night, an information sign erected by the Raymochy Historical Society at Abbey graveyard was smashed. It later emerged a headstone had been knocked down also.

It comes after over €100,000 was spent on conservation works at the old graveyard over the past year.

Secretary of the Raymochy Historical Society, Hugh says this isn’t just an attack on the graveyard but on the local community:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

untitled
News, Audio, Top Stories

Headstone knocked down and information sign smashed at Raymochy Abbey graveyard

22 April 2024
IMG_6357
News, Audio, Top Stories

Serious concern over emerging wheelie bin trend in West Donegal

22 April 2024
174AS40
News, Top Stories

Allstate opens new office in Derry as part of £1.6m expansion in North West

22 April 2024
a5 road
News, Top Stories

Three people seriously injured in A5 crash

22 April 2024
Advertisement

Related News

untitled
News, Audio, Top Stories

Headstone knocked down and information sign smashed at Raymochy Abbey graveyard

22 April 2024
IMG_6357
News, Audio, Top Stories

Serious concern over emerging wheelie bin trend in West Donegal

22 April 2024
174AS40
News, Top Stories

Allstate opens new office in Derry as part of £1.6m expansion in North West

22 April 2024
a5 road
News, Top Stories

Three people seriously injured in A5 crash

22 April 2024
candle
News, Top Stories

Motorcyclist in his 60s killed in crash in Cork

22 April 2024
Mica House 12
News, Top Stories

Ulster University undertaking study into mental health and familial impact of the defective concrete block crisis

22 April 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube