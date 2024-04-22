Headstone knocked down and information sign smashed at Raymochy Abbey graveyard

A headstone has been knocked down and an information sign damaged during a weekend incident of vandalism in the Manorcunningham area.

On Friday night, an information sign erected by the Raymochy Historical Society at Abbey graveyard was smashed. It later emerged a headstone had been knocked down also.

It comes after over €100,000 was spent on conservation works at the old graveyard over the past year.

Secretary of the Raymochy Historical Society, Hugh says this isn’t just an attack on the graveyard but on the local community: