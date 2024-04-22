Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Join our News & Current Affairs team!

We are currently seeking to expand our news and current affairs team.

The role will focus on weekend news with options for weekday cover and other opportunities in our online and digital offerings.

If you are an experienced or newly qualified journalist, why not apply to join the team in breaking the latest stories across the northwest and beyond?

Experience is desired but not essential as full training will be given.

You can apply by forwarding your CV to hr@highlandradio.com or by post to HR Department, Highland Radio, Mountain Top, Letterkenny, County Donegal.

Applications close on Monday, May 6th.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

JOB OPPORTUNITY
Top Stories, News

Join our News & Current Affairs team!

22 April 2024
untitled
News, Audio, Top Stories

Headstone knocked down and information sign smashed at Raymochy Abbey graveyard

22 April 2024
IMG_6357
News, Audio, Top Stories

Serious concern over emerging wheelie bin trend in West Donegal

22 April 2024
174AS40
News, Top Stories

Allstate opens new office in Derry as part of £1.6m expansion in North West

22 April 2024
Advertisement

Related News

JOB OPPORTUNITY
Top Stories, News

Join our News & Current Affairs team!

22 April 2024
untitled
News, Audio, Top Stories

Headstone knocked down and information sign smashed at Raymochy Abbey graveyard

22 April 2024
IMG_6357
News, Audio, Top Stories

Serious concern over emerging wheelie bin trend in West Donegal

22 April 2024
174AS40
News, Top Stories

Allstate opens new office in Derry as part of £1.6m expansion in North West

22 April 2024
a5 road
News, Top Stories

Three people seriously injured in A5 crash

22 April 2024
candle
News, Top Stories

Motorcyclist in his 60s killed in crash in Cork

22 April 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube