Man dies after fall while hill walking in Dunlewey

A man has died after a fall while hill walking in Dunlewey over the weekend.

Gardaí and local rescue services were notified of the incident involving two walkers at Poisoned Glen at around 1pm on Saturday afternoon.

The man in his late 50s was fatally injured and following a recovery operation, he was removed from the mountain to the mortuary at Letterkenny University Hospital.

A second man, also in his late 50s, suffered injuries and was airlifted from the scene to the hospital.

Gardai say his injuries are non life-threatening.