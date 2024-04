A motorcyclist in his 60s has been killed after a crash in Cork yesterday evening.

The single-vehicle collision happened on the R579 at Glen South in Banteer, with Gardaí called to the scene at 6:45pm.

The road between Banteer and Nad remains closed this morning while a technical examination is carried out.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and anyone who was in the area with dash cam footage to make it available to them.