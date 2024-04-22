Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Residents in Letterkenny housing estate fearful over children’s safety due to speeding

Residents living in a Letterkenny housing estate are said to be fearful over the safety of their children due to the speed of vehicles in the area.

There are calls for traffic calming measures to be installed on the main road past Windmill View in a bid to slow traffic in what is a built-up area.

Donegal County Council says the road is being considered for a Restoration Improvement project in the near future, as part of which an assessment of the route will be carried out.

Councillor Gerry McMonagle says with summer fast approaching action is needed to improve safety in the area:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Glass Bottle
News, Audio, Top Stories

Warning that someone will be seriously injured if dumping of glass bottles along N56 does not stop

22 April 2024
Three Trees to Carndonagh Greenway
News, Top Stories

Public consultation open for Three Trees to Carndonagh greenway project

22 April 2024
windmill view site
News, Audio, Top Stories

Residents in Letterkenny housing estate fearful over children’s safety due to speeding

22 April 2024
IMG_6334
News, Top Stories

Gardai seize car in Ballybofey after discovering tax expired 1,390 days ago

21 April 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Glass Bottle
News, Audio, Top Stories

Warning that someone will be seriously injured if dumping of glass bottles along N56 does not stop

22 April 2024
Three Trees to Carndonagh Greenway
News, Top Stories

Public consultation open for Three Trees to Carndonagh greenway project

22 April 2024
windmill view site
News, Audio, Top Stories

Residents in Letterkenny housing estate fearful over children’s safety due to speeding

22 April 2024
IMG_6334
News, Top Stories

Gardai seize car in Ballybofey after discovering tax expired 1,390 days ago

21 April 2024
Michael Harte IFTA
News, Top Stories

Letterkenny man, Michael Harte scoops IFTA award

21 April 2024
Simon Harris
News, Audio, Top Stories

Fine Gael benefitting from slight ‘Simon-surge’ according to latest poll

21 April 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube