Residents in Letterkenny housing estate fearful over children’s safety due to speeding

Residents living in a Letterkenny housing estate are said to be fearful over the safety of their children due to the speed of vehicles in the area.

There are calls for traffic calming measures to be installed on the main road past Windmill View in a bid to slow traffic in what is a built-up area.

Donegal County Council says the road is being considered for a Restoration Improvement project in the near future, as part of which an assessment of the route will be carried out.

Councillor Gerry McMonagle says with summer fast approaching action is needed to improve safety in the area: