Serious concern over emerging wheelie bin trend in West Donegal

There’s serious concern over what appears to be an emerging trend in West Donegal whereby a wheelie bin is taken from a property and hooked onto a vehicle before it is driven until it falls off.

This is causing upset to householders whose bins are being stolen and also for those where the bin is found dumped right outside their home.

The latest incident saw a wheelie bin and rubbish scattered across the road in the Falcarragh area over the weekend.

Councillor Micheal Choilm MacGiolla Easbuig fears someone will be seriously injured: