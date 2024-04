Three people have been seriously injured in a crash on the A5.

The collision involving a blue BMW M4 and a black Kia Sportage occurred on the Old Omagh Road area of Ballygawley yesterday afternoon at 4pm.

One man, in his 50s, and two women, in their 20s and 50s, were taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries sustained.

The road was closed for some time but has since reopened.

Police are appealing to anyone with information, including dashcam footage to come forward.