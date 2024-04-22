Ulster University undertaking study into mental health and familial impact of the defective concrete block crisis

Ulster University is undertaking a study into the mental health and familial impact of the defective concrete block crisis.

A group of researchers from the Schools of Psychology, Business, and Geography and Environmental Sciences at Ulster University are undertaking a study into the unique experiences of defective concrete blocks and the mental health and stressors of homeowners.

The 30 minute survey involves a series of questions relating to homeowners’ defective concrete-related journey and living circumstances, followed by questions on sociodemographic and household information, and finishes with a series of questionnaires relating to common mental health conditions and associated factors.

The deadline for completing the survey is May 12th.

Homeowners are being urged to take part to ensure robust study outcomes.

You can take part here