The Cathaoirleach of the Glenties Municipal has warned that someone will be seriously injured if the throwing of glass bottles onto roads is not stopped.

Councillor Michael McClafferty says there appears to be an increase in the littering of glass bottles and cans along the N56 particularly.

He says it poses a serious health and safety risk to passing vehicles and pedestrians.

Councillor McClaffety says in one instance a cow had to be put down: