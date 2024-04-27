Desi Henry wins Maiden City Stages Rally

Desi Henry and co-driver Shane Byrne have won the Maiden City Stages Rally based in Claudy, Derry. They finished in a time of 37.49 in their Citreon C3.

In 2nd place overall were Callum Divine and Noel O’Sullivan as they finished almost 15 seconds slower in their VW Polo.

The top 3 overall was completed by Jonathon Greer and co-driver Niall Burns in their Citroen C3, while Donegal driver Michael Boyle narrowly missed out on the top 3 as he finished 10 seconds behind Greer.

Other Donegal drivers Damien Tourish and Declan Boyle also finished in the overall top 10, as they finished 7th and 8th respectively.

The Top 15 are listed below…