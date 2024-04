Cavan defeated Donegal 2-08 to 0-07 at Silverbridge in the Ulster Platinum Final at Silverbridge this afternoon.

Aoife Gallagher scored 6 out of Donegal’s 7 points and, even though Donegal out-scored Cavan in the 2nd period, the damage was done in the first half.

Daire Bonner was reporting live for Highland Radio and he gave us a report on how the game went as it approached full time at Silverbridge…