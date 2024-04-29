Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
JPC hears more gardaí needed in Gaeltacht areas of Donegal


It’s been claimed that Gaeltacht areas in Donegal are badly served by Gardaí.

At the recent sitting of Donegal’s Joint Policing Committee, PPN representative, James Trearty says he feels Gardaí are losing touch with people in rural areas with many Garda stations unmanned.

Superintendent David Kelly who is based at Milford Garda station says with an increase in policing demands right across Donegal, Gardaí are being deployed to other areas of need.

Mr Trearty says it’s clear more resources are needed to deliver a more visible policing service:

