Tidy Town groups and residents associations not applying for funding because of bureaucracy

A Donegal councillor says many Tidy Towns groups and residents associations are not applying for funding for small grants because of the level of bureaucracy and red tape imposed by the council.

Cllr Patrick McGowan says this isn’t an issue in other areas and the council should streamline its procedures.

Cllr McGowan says he’s discussed this with councillors in Kildare, where applicants don’t seen to face the same problems.

He wants officials in Donegal to look at what counties are doing, and strive to simplify the application process here:

arranmore lifeboat
News, Top Stories

Arranmore RNLI endure six hour call out to assist yacht in difficulty

29 April 2024
Garda Exterior
News, Top Stories

Galdonagh Road, Manorcunningham reopened following crash

29 April 2024
lilian barr
News, Audio, Top Stories

Cllr Lilian Barr to become Northern Ireland's first black mayor

29 April 2024
Gardai incident
News, Audio, Top Stories

JPC hears more gardaí needed in Gaeltacht areas of Donegal

29 April 2024
