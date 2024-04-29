Tidy Town groups and residents associations not applying for funding because of bureaucracy

A Donegal councillor says many Tidy Towns groups and residents associations are not applying for funding for small grants because of the level of bureaucracy and red tape imposed by the council.

Cllr Patrick McGowan says this isn’t an issue in other areas and the council should streamline its procedures.

Cllr McGowan says he’s discussed this with councillors in Kildare, where applicants don’t seen to face the same problems.

He wants officials in Donegal to look at what counties are doing, and strive to simplify the application process here: