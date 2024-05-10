Darren Murphy: ” It was a very entertaining game of football”

Finn Harps left it late to claim all 3 points from tonight’s SSE Airtricity League First Division clash with Longford Town at Finn Park.

After going 2-0 up early on after goals from Max Johnston and Tony McNamee, Harps found themselves pegged back mid-way through the first half thanks to goals from Jordan Adeyemo and Dean O’Shea.

Success Edogun struck the winner on 85 minutes as he finished after good work from Sean O’Donnell.

Manager Darren Murphy spoke to Diarmuid Doherty after full time in Ballybofey…