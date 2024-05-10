Derry go within 1 point of Shels thanks to win over Bohemians

Derry City have beaten Bohemians 1-0 in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division at the Ryan McBride Brandywell this evening.

The sides went in level at half time at 0-0 and it seemed like it may end that way until Michael Duffy popped up with the winner on 85 minutes.

The result means Ruaidhri Higgins’s men have closed the gap on leaders Shelbourne to just 1 point, as the Dubliners were held to a 1-1 draw by Drogheda United.

In other games tonight, Galway United drew 0-0 with Sligo Rovers, Shamrock Rovers drew 2-2 with St. Pats and Waterford had a comfortable 4-1 win over strugglers Dundalk.

Derry’s next game is an away fixture against St. Patrick’s Athletic next Friday evening.

Martin Holmes gave us his full time report from The Brandywell…