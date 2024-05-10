Finn Harps leave it late to edge thriller in Ballybofey

Finn Harps have beaten Longford Town 3-2 in the SSE Airtricity First Division at Finn Park this evening.

Early goals from Max Johnston and Tony McNamee had Harps firmly in control of the contest after just 13 minutes.

However, Longford struck back with goals from Jordan Adeyemo and Dean O’Shea to go in at the interval level at 2-2.

The game looked as though it may be heading for a draw as it entered the latter stages, but Success Edogun was the man who managed to find the breakthrough on 85 minutes after excellent work from substitute Sean O’Donnell.

The result leaves Darren Murphy’s men in 4th spot as leaders Cork City had a comfortable 3-0 away win in Cobh, UCD won 2-1 in Kerry and Athlone Town beat Bray 2-1. Treaty United drew 2-2 with Wexford.

Harps’ next outing is a trip to the capital to face UCD next Friday.

Diarmuid Doherty reported live from Ballybofey at full time…