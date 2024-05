Derry City have gone just 1 point behind Premier Division leaders Shelbourne after a 1-0 win over Bohemians at the Ryan McBride Brandywell this evening.

A Michael Duffy strike on 85 minutes was enough to earn all 3 points from the contest.

Meanwhile, Shels could only manage a draw against Drogheda United…

After the game, City manager Ruaidhri Higgins spoke to the assembled press…