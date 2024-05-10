Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Shaun Patton named to start Ulster Final

Shaun Patton. Photo Geraldine Diver

Shaun Patton has been named to start in this Sunday’s Ulster Final but we wait to see if the he will take his place in goals against Armagh.

Patton was also named ahead of the Tyrone semi-final but Gavin Mulreaney was the keeper. The St Eunan’s man had to leave the field in the second of the win over Derry due to a quad injury.

Patton’s inclusion is the only change made by manager Jim McGuinness.

Armagh also announced their side on Thursday night with Greg McCabe coming into the half forward line in place of Jarlath Og Burns.



Ulster Final Preview with Frank McGlynn

