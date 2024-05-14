Gardaí appealing for information following assault in Fahan

Gardaí in Buncrana are appealing for information in relation to a recent incident that occurred at the marina in Fahan on Wednesday 8th of May at 3.40pm.

Upon arrival, Gardaí met a man who had sustained injuries as a result of an alleged assault.

He was taken to hospital for medical treatment.

Gardaí are appealing to anybody who may have witnessed the incident or anybody who travelled in the Fahan area that day between 3.15pm and 4pm with a dash cam to make the footage available to them on 074-9320540.