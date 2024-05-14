Gardaí seek out witnesses to dangerous driving incidents in Letterkenny

Gardaí in Letterkenny are appealing for witnesses to multiple incidents of dangerous driving that occurred in the Circular Road, Ballyraine and Woodlands areas of Letterkenny on Thursday May 9th.

These incidents involved a grey 520 BMW and occurred between 2.20pm and 2.40pm.

A man has been arrested in connection with these incidents and the car in question has been seized.

Witnesses of any of the incidents or anybody who captured dash-cam footage, is asked to contact Gardaí in Letterkenny on 074-9167100.