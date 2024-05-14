Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Gardaí seek out witnesses to dangerous driving incidents in Letterkenny

Gardaí in Letterkenny are appealing for witnesses to multiple incidents of dangerous driving that occurred in the Circular Road, Ballyraine and Woodlands areas of Letterkenny on Thursday May 9th.

These incidents involved a grey 520 BMW and occurred between 2.20pm and 2.40pm.

A man has been arrested in connection with these incidents and the car in question has been seized. 

Witnesses of any of the incidents or anybody who captured dash-cam footage, is asked to contact Gardaí in Letterkenny on 074-9167100.

Candle
Elderly woman assaulted in Dundalk dies

gmb
3,000 education workers to go on strike in NI

Michelle O'Neill
NI’s First Minister apologises for attending Bobby Storey funeral during Covid

Gardai incident
Gardaí renews appeal for hit and run collision in Clonmany

