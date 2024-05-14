Resident wakes in Burnfoot to find intruder outside home

A man attempted to break into a house in Tooban Upper, Burnfoot, in the early house of yesterday morning.

Just before 5am, the resident of the house got up early and turned on the outside lights.

A man who was wearing dark clothing, gloves and with his hood up was to be seen looking in the side window of the house, before making away on foot.

CCTV footage has revealed the intruder had been trying to open the front door of the property.

However, entry was not gained nor was anything stolen.

Gardaí are asking those who travelled in that area early on Monday morning with a dash cam we ask them to make the footage available.

Those who believe they seen suspicious activity is also asked to make it known.