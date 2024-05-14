Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Resident wakes in Burnfoot to find intruder outside home

A man attempted to break into a house in Tooban Upper, Burnfoot, in the early house of yesterday morning.

Just before 5am, the resident of the house got up early and turned on the outside lights.

A man who was wearing dark clothing, gloves and with his hood up was to be seen looking in the side window of the house, before making away on foot.

CCTV footage has revealed the intruder had been trying to open the front door of the property.

However, entry was not gained nor was anything stolen.

Gardaí are asking those who travelled in that area early on Monday morning with a dash cam we ask them to make the footage available.

Those who believe they seen suspicious activity is also asked to make it known.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Candle
News, Audio, Top Stories

Elderly woman assaulted in Dundalk dies

14 May 2024
gmb
News, Top Stories

3,000 education workers to go on strike in NI

14 May 2024
Michelle O'Neill
News, Audio, Top Stories

NI’s First Minister apologises for attending Bobby Storey funeral during Covid

14 May 2024
Gardai incident
News, Top Stories

Gardaí renews appeal for hit and run collision in Clonmany

14 May 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Candle
News, Audio, Top Stories

Elderly woman assaulted in Dundalk dies

14 May 2024
gmb
News, Top Stories

3,000 education workers to go on strike in NI

14 May 2024
Michelle O'Neill
News, Audio, Top Stories

NI’s First Minister apologises for attending Bobby Storey funeral during Covid

14 May 2024
Gardai incident
News, Top Stories

Gardaí renews appeal for hit and run collision in Clonmany

14 May 2024
Gardai
News, Top Stories

Gardaí appealing for information following assault in Fahan

14 May 2024
burglary
News, Top Stories

Resident wakes in Burnfoot to find intruder outside home

14 May 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube